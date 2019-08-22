Family Of OKC Chef Killed In Hit-And-Run Meets Organ Donation Recipient
OKLAHOMA CITY - The family of a beloved chef killed in a hit-and-run had an emotional meeting with a stranger.
Chad Epley died biking home from work almost five months ago. He was leaving Vast, where he worked, and was riding near Northwest 16th Street and Classen Avenue.
Today, there are still no suspects, but Chad left a special gift behind for another family.
"Watching your kids grow up and not being able to do much is a horrible feeling," said 32-year-old Michael Miller.
The Midwest City man has been dealing with kidney issues for over 10 years.
"I had surgery on my bladder when I was seven," said Miller.
Those problems all stemmed from an unnoticed complication from that surgery.
"Which I actually didn't find out about until I was 19, so 12 years later and at that time the disease I had was a stage 5," said Miller.
Eventually, the dad of two had to go on dialysis. Miller and his family even waited through a few false alarms before getting the call in March
"It's horrible that someone had to pass away for me to get a kidney," said Miller.
Miller now knows that person was Epley.
Epley's mom Charla Story admits the last five months have been tough.
"Extensive grief and weeping and asking those tough questions," described Story.
But the LifeShare Foundation helped Story and Miller meet.
Before the tearful moments, Epley's mom said she hoped to find some healing.
After hugs and tears when the two came face to face, Story said it was like having a small piece of her son.
"Almost, almost, almost just a smidgen of Chad," said Story.
"Grateful, probably the best way to describe it is grateful," said Miller.