Harrah Woman Calls For State Representative's Resignation After DUI Arrest
HARRAH, Oklahoma - A Harrah woman whose 76-year-old mother was killed by a suspected drunk driver is demanding a state representative step down.
Representative Dean Davis was arrested on August 2 for suspicion of drunk driving. It’s his second DUI arrest.
“My rock is gone. The rock is gone,” said Angela Holmes.
She still can’t believe it’s real. On the Fourth of July, her mother Judy Lindsay was killed by a suspected drunk driver. Her dad was seriously hurt. Holmes got the call and rushed to the accident scene.
“So scary. Not knowing of it’s real. My gut told me it was real. But it was scary,” said Holmes. “And being told my mother was being resuscitated in the back of the ambulance, that was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to deal with in my entire life.”
That’s why Holmes said she was so angry when she found out State Representative Davis was arrested for a second time for suspicion of drunk driving in Broken Arrow.
“I find it absolutely appalling. Inexcusable. I see absolutely no remorse in this man. No remorse whatsoever,” said Holmes.
After his arrest, in jail recordings obtained by NonDoc.com, Representative Davis called another representative promising revenge on the people who elected him.
“This is not going to help Broken Arrow at all. Because they just made an enemy. And that’s not good at all,” said Davis.
Davis’ attorney said his client is innocent and has no plans to resign.
Holmes said that’s an insult to her mother’s memory.
“It’s disgusting. It’s a kick in the teeth. It’s a kick in the teeth. A very upstanding citizen who still worked, who still took care of her husband, who fed the homeless. And then, this man has no remorse for driving intoxicated? Wow,” said Holmes.
News 9 did reach out to Davis’ office. He’s not commenting.