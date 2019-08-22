'Loss That Sits Like A Stone': Logan Co. Jurors Hear Victim Impact Statements At LeForce Sentencing Trial
LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - Jurors in Logan County on Thursday watched the agonizing final moments of a fallen deputy’s body camera video.
The video was part of the sentencing trial for the convicted murderer Nathan LeForce, 47. He faces the death penalty for the 2017 shooting death of Logan County Deputy David Wade.
The deputy’s body camera footage was shown just after three of his family members read victim impact statements to the court.
A family spokesperson read a brief statement written by Wade’s grandmother.
The next statement came from Wade’s younger brother Gerald Wade. He became very emotional while telling the court how his brother’s murder caused by LeForce has impacted his life, his family and the community. He said he has witnessed his family in a state of agony, and it is “a loss that sits like a stone in his gut.” He recalled one of his greatest memories was serving in the military with his brother.
The final statement was read by Wade’s mother Sharon Wade. She said the loss of her son has left a hole in her heart that will never heal. She told jurors that Wade took pride in his work, was a father of three boys and was admired by many in the community. Her parting words were, “Live on my son, live on 221.”
In the body camera footage, Wade fell to the ground after LeForce shot him four times, the fatal shot was to his mouth.
He struggled on the ground first on his stomach and then on his back, but through his pain Wade managed to talk on his radio. He could be heard saying, “I’m gonna die” and “I’ve been shot in the face.”
The property owner was there and can be heard praying for Wade.
The Guthrie dispatcher eventually came over the radio telling Wade she had all units headed his way. Several more minutes passed before paramedics showed up and Wade’s camera was turned off.
Prosecutors rested at the end of the footage and the defense called their first witness, the convicted murderer’s mother Flora LeForce.
She was questioned about her marriage to LeForce’s father and about her son’s childhood. The family lived in a number of states, LeForce went to more than a dozen different schools. LeForce’s mother said he took a hit when his father died.
Two more of LeForce’s family members were called to the stand. The defense still has 25 more witnesses lined up to testify.
The court will take a break on Friday and testimony will resume on Monday.