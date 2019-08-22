News
New Law Protects Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Patients
OKLAHOMA CITY - Changes are coming to the way Oklahoma businesses can hire and fire. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana and Patient Protection act goes into effect next Friday, August 30.
Under the new law, employers can't discipline, fire or deny employment to Oklahomans just because they're medical marijuana patients. They also can't fire a patient for a positive marijuana drug test.
This does not include employees at safety sensitive jobs like construction workers.