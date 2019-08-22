News
Suspect Taken Into Custody After Standoff In SW OKC; Lockdown At Hillcrest Elementary Lifted
Thursday, August 22nd 2019, 1:30 PM CDT
A person barricaded themselves in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.
The incident happened near SW 63rd Street and Miller Avenue.
A school nearby, Hillcrest Elementary, was placed on lockdown while officers are at the scene.
A short time later, the suspect was taken into custody by police and the lockdown was lifted.
