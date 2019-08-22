News
Police Identify Man Killed In NW OKC Apartment Shooting
The man killed Wednesday afternoon at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex has been identified.
Milo Travis, 36, died from injuries he suffered in a shooting, police said.
Police were called about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to the London Square Apartments near Melrose Lane and N Council Road.
Officers found a man shot, and paramedics took the man to a local hospital.
Travis was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.