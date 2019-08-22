News
Storms Possible Thursday As Oklahoma Gets (Some) Heat Relief
Thursday, August 22nd 2019, 9:38 AM CDT
Updated:
News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne says storms and severe weather are possible across western and central Oklahoma Thursday afternoon and evening. The primary threats are damaging wind and hail.
Storms and rain pushed across northern and northeastern Oklahoma Thursday morning. Those storms are weakening throughout the morning.
Additional storms will fire Thursday afternoon, capable of wind, hail and locally heavy rain.
The great news? Temperatures will stay below normal with highs in the 80s and 90s through Sunday.