"It is so much of my upbringing, so much of my identity from who I am to where I live," Brene said.

Soon, all he'll have left are memories of the island, which since 1955 has lost 98% of its landmass. Today, it sustains a shrinking population of fewer than 60 people.

"There's no way for us to know exactly when the island will be uninhabitable," said Pat Forbes, who runs a $48 million federally funded resettlement project.

The first of its kind project is designed to move the island's remaining inhabitants to higher ground, some 40 miles away.

"Nobody wants to leave the island. But they recognize for the most part that they're not going to be able to live there forever," Forbes said.

It's a reality Brene wrestles with every day.

"Once I make that decision, that's going to be my future," he said.

Brene and his neighbors will have to make that decision soon, as their beloved island succumbs to the rising sea.