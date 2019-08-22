News
Judge Orders Release Or Retrial For Okla. Man Featured In Netflix Series
Thursday, August 22nd 2019, 5:38 AM CDT
ADA, Oklahoma - A federal judge said an Oklahoma man featured in a Netflix crime series should either be released from prison or get a new trial.
Karl Fontenot was convicted of the robbery, kidnapping and murder of Donna Denice Haraway in Ada in 1984. The murder case became the focus of the Netflix docu-series "The Innocent Man".
The judge said there is reasonable doubt that the conviction may have been wrong.
The state has 120 days to either build a new case or release Fontenot, officials said.