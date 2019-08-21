Your 2 Cents: New Downtown OKC Park, MAPS 4 Entertainment Complex Idea
Amanda and I shared how impressed we are with the parts of the downtown park we got a first-hand look at.
Here's what you had to say:
Alex first, "Looks amazing! My how OKC has transformed itself in the last 20 years. Can't wait to see it completed!"
Susan has a bit more jaded reaction, "Just wonder how long it will be before the graffiti artists deface it."
From Dee in Enid, "Yes, it is worth it. People need places to take family. Look at the Gathering Place in Tulsa, it is wonderful."
From Isaac, "Worst roads in the country, bridges falling apart, but sure let's go to the park."
On the MAPS 4 multi-purpose stadium and entertainment complex proposal, Ken writes, "All such a sport center would do is force even more people to find parking in an already seriously congested area… If new sport centers are to be built, divide up the project and build five or six smaller centers."
But David in Blanchard says, "Entertainment complex! I wouldn't mind seeing some Comic Con and specialized events like that coming to Oklahoma."
Finally, John in Oklahoma City asks, "All this argument over how to spend tax payers’ money. If they have to argue, why even have the tax?"
Because John, these improvements are making Oklahoma City a better place to live for us already here, and a more attractive location for companies looking to expand or relocate.
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.