Red Dirt Diaries: OKC Officer Helps Man Become U.S. Citizen
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City police officer brought a man to tears with his kindness.
On Tuesday, August 20 the officer pulled over to help a man having car troubles near Interstate 40 and MacArthur Avenue.
“It dawned on him (the officer) that this man was upset about more than just a car,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with OCPD.
The man, who is from Ethiopia, explained that he had drive four and half hours from Guymon to be sworn in as a U.S. Citizen.
The ceremony started in an hour.
“I’ll get you there,” said Knight about what the officer said next.
The officer took the man to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Office.
That’s where he waited as Ashenafi Belachwe put on a suit he had brought with him and went inside with the hope of a better life.
“Wow, the police officer,” said Belachwe. “He really helped me.”
News 9's Karl Torp met Belachwe after he got the news that his car will cost thousands of dollars just to run again.
“My car is broke, but I don’t care about it. I’m very happy,” added Belachwe, who isn’t sure how he’ll get back to Guymon, where he works as a delivery driver on pig farm.
Belachwe studied for years to become a U.S. citizen and will leave town with his citizenship certificate and a piece of the America dream.
“It’s very good,” said Belachwe.