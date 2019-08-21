"We recognize that we must more clearly define for Team USA athletes what a breach of these rules will mean in the future," Hirshland added. "Working with the (athletes and national governing body councils), we are committed to more explicitly defining what the consequences will be for members of Team USA who protest at future Games."

Gwen Berry was punished with probation after raising her fist during the Pan Am Games this summer. GETTY

The organization that oversees the Pan Am Games, Pan American Sports Organization, follows the rules of the Olympic Charter, which bans any kind of demonstration — political or religious — at its games.

Both athletes are eligible for the Olympics next year, which will be months before a contentious presidential campaign.

Imboden, who won a gold and bronze medal at the Pan Am Games, said he kneeled because he was protesting racism, mistreatment of immigrants and President Trump's rhetoric. "We must call for a change," he tweeted.

Berry, who placed first in the hammer throw, said she was protesting social injustice in America and that it was "too important to not say something."