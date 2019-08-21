News
Police Investigate Shooting At Apartment Complex In NW OKC
Wednesday, August 21st 2019, 3:50 PM CDT
Updated:
The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City Wednesday.
The shooting occurred at the London Square Village Apartments in the 7600 block of NW 6th St.
Witnesses reported finding one man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head outside of the building.
The victim was taken to OU Medical Center in an unknown condition.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for the latest updates.