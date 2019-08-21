Sure, she's doing pretty well in her own sport (back-to-back World Cup titles isn't so bad), but that showing from the 37-year-old should have kickers around the league nervous for their jobs. With or without pads, hitting from 55 is certainly no easy task, and it's one that not too many guys around the league can accomplish with consistency. Eagles kicker Jake Elliott went 2-of-5 from 50-plus yards last season, while Ravens kicker Justin Tucker went 5-of-7.