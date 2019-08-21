In New York, tickets sold out in two hours for “The One with the Pop-Up” immersive experience in Manhattan. The monthlong pop-up opens Sept. 7 and runs through Oct. 6. It includes Central Perk, props for photos, and some of the iconic looks for Ross, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Chandler and Phoebe.

“It’s for the ultimate ‘Friends’ fan,” Zarakas said. “You can peek through Rachel and Monica’s very famous purple door. You can relax on Chandler and Joey’s recliner.”

Lines have been around the corner for the Central Perk pop-up in Santa Monica, California. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf created a ’gram-worthy “Friends” experience, orange couch included. There’s memorabilia from the sitcom and specialty drinks named for its cast: The Rachel Matcha Latte, The Joey Mango Cold Brew Tea and The Phoebe Cookies & Cream Ice Blend among them.

The Coffee Bean did the same pop-up in West Hollywood. Both end Friday.

___

THE BLING

The moments, the one-liners, the memories. You can have them all in accessories from the eco-conscious Alex and Ani. The brand has created a seven-piece “Friends” capsule line of mostly charm bracelets to mark the anniversary.

Choose from a “pivot, pivot, pivot” theme, one with a lobster and “you’re my lobster” charms or Joey’s “how you doin?” line, among others. The Central Perk logo, the famous picture frame and the “Friends” logo bar are also available. Prices range from $39 to $49 on Alexandani.com.

“This married really nicely with the show,” Zarakas said. “It’s a wink and a nod.”

___

THE DECOR

Could we BE any more excited?

Pottery Barn takes a turn at “Friends’” merch with everything from mugs to tea towels and a reissue of the famous apothecary coffee table that Rachel tried to pass off as flea market to roommate Phoebe, who was not a Pottery Barn fan.

The Season 6 episode was aptly named “The One with the Apothecary Table.” The collection also includes throw pillows adorned with Monica’s purple apartment door, the tufted Central Perch couch and classic quotes like “Joey Doesn’t Share Food.”

Pottery Barn even threw in wall art memorializing the show’s theme song and a doormat with the series’ logo.

Shop online at PotteryBarn.com but beware, some items have already sold out.