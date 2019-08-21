Dr. Chad Brummett, who studies pain at the University of Michigan, said he's not surprised by what happened to Saige. Brummett said that despite research showing a combination of acetaminophen and ibuprofen is better for treating pain, dentists are still prescribing too many opioids.



"For many, dental care such as wisdom teeth extraction is the first opioid exposure," he said. "It could be like 50,000 kids each year becoming new chronic opioid users after just something simple like a wisdom tooth extraction."



Brummett's research found that simply filling an opioid prescription after wisdom tooth surgery more than doubled the odds of continued use among patients who had never taken those drugs before.



In light of the epidemic, the American Dental Association has released updated guidelines recommending use of alternative pain relievers, and a maximum seven-day supply when opioids are necessary.