Man Arrested After Crashing Into Fence, Hiding In Tree During NW OKC Pursuit
OKLAHOMA CITY - One man is in jail Wednesday morning after leading officers on a chase that caused nearly half a dozen crashes in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.
According to authorities, the chase started as a traffic near Northwest 44th Street and Robinson Avenue, and ended with the suspect running from his car and hiding in a tree.
Police said the suspect was driving on the service road before crashing through a fence in an attempt to get onto Interstate 44, popping the tires on his car.
The suspect ditched his car and ran into a nearby neighborhood, where police eventually found him hiding in a tree, according to authorities.
Police said that three other vehicles crashed into each other trying to avoid hitting the suspects car while it was sitting on I-44. No injuries were reported from the crashes.
The suspects name has not been released.
This is a developing story.