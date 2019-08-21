OKLAHOMA CITY - A man and a woman are in custody after an early morning pursuit in northwest Oklahoma City ended in a crash, police said. 

According to authorities, officers tried to make a traffic stop near northwest 30th Street and North May Avenue. 

The suspects were in a white truck. The driver sped off and went through a neighborhood and back onto NW 30th and N May, where they hit a car and the car crashed into a pole. 

Police said the suspects attempted to flea but were quickly taken into custody. 

The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. 

This is a developing story.