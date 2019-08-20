My 2 Cents: A Look At The New Downtown OKC Park
Amanda and I have had the opportunity to take a look at the new downtown Oklahoma City park from inside the fences in the last couple of days. And let me tell you, driving around the outside and peering in doesn't do the place justice.
Amanda gets to put in her 2 cents as well. She got an up-close look at the play area and obviously had fun checking it out.
And this is what she says about it: "I was impressed with how thought out the design was. There are areas with small inclines for little ones to run up on... and then there are climbing ropes for the older children. And as a parent, I really appreciate all of the seating they're putting around the play area. They had 10 years to plan out this thing... and it shows."
For me, seeing the park bracketed on the eastside by the convention center and the Omni Hotel, makes for a big city feel, and what great views of the park from those to buildings.
And the main lawn has to be stood on to appreciate the size.
Tuesday night, I drove back down to see as they were testing the lights on the pedestrian bridge, one of the cafes, and a children's spray area. It's going to be a city favorite.
And remember folks we still have another half of the park to build.
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.