OU's Lincoln Riley On Naming Hurts As Starting QB
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Lincoln Riley spoke for the first time after naming Jalen Hurts his starting QB.
Riley said on Tuesday that the quarterback competition was the closest he's seen since coming to Oklahoma, and that Hurts was a little bit better than Tanner Mordecai and Spencer Rattler.
"Honestly, all three of them had days where they were the best quarterback," Riley said. "And Jalen just had a few more where I would say Jalen's, his down days where maybe he wasn't his best, those were better than the other two right now at this point, which, with the guy's experience, is not surprising."
Riley also said Tanner Mordecai will be the backup QB and Spencer Rattler third string.