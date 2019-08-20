State Representative Threatens Constituents, Says He'll Get Revenge For DUI Arrest
State Representative Dean Davis of Broken Arrow was arrested this month on suspicion of drunk driving. Jailhouse recordings obtained by NonDoc.com show he planned to take it out on his constituents.
Representative Davis knew he was being recorded while making calls from the jail. Afterall, he’s been arrested before for DUI. He called Representative TJ Marti (R) of Tulsa explaining, “I got arrested.”
Representative Davis was arrested August 2, and immediately called two of his colleagues in the legislature and the sheriff for help, and to air his frustration with Broken Arrow.
“This is not going to help Broken Arrow at all. Because they just made an enemy. And that’s not good at all,” Davis told Marti.
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado didn’t answer Davis’s call. He released a statement Tuesday, August 20 saying, “I want to make it abundantly clear that Had I picked up the phone, I would not have provided any assistance in helping him to circumvent the criminal justice process.”
In the recordings, Davis told Marti, “I can talk to the DAs, which then they’ll drop it. And so, there’s a thing right there.”
Marti replied, “Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey. Don’t. Don’t be cocky and piss those guys off,”
Davis said, “I’m not.”
State Representative Kelly Albright (D) of Midwest City said this speaks a lot to the good old boys atmosphere at the state Capitol.
“It definitely speaks to the culture here at the Capitol and in politics that if you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours. And I think that’s a bigger issue that needs to be addressed, that you’re not above the law just because you’ve been elected to a position,” said Albright.
And Davis apparently has no problem asking for some of that back scratching.
“I love you,” Davis told Marti on the recording.
“Alright. Alright,” Marti responded.
Davis said, “I need my bail bonded out. I have to get bonded out. It’s a thousand dollars probably.”
Marti said, “Alright.”
Davis again said, “I love you.”
And Marti replied, “Alright. Love you. Bye.”
News 9 did reach out to representative Davis. His attorney called back and said the representative will not be commenting.