STILLWATER, Oklahoma - Lockdown lifted at Skyline Elementary in Stillwater, the school district reported.

Stillwater police said the school is on lockdown while they looked for a person who isn't supposed to be there. 

The district said a parent gained unauthorized access to the building, and the school went into lockdown. 

The district said police officers were releasing classrooms one at a time from lockdown while officers searched the building. 

Police met the parent at his home around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Two other Stillwater schools, the middle school and junior high, were on "lock out," the district reported. Both were released from the lock out a short time later. 

