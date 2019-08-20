Lockdown At Skyline Elementary In Stillwater Lifted, School Officials Report
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - Lockdown lifted at Skyline Elementary in Stillwater, the school district reported.
Stillwater police said the school is on lockdown while they looked for a person who isn't supposed to be there.
The district said a parent gained unauthorized access to the building, and the school went into lockdown.
The district said police officers were releasing classrooms one at a time from lockdown while officers searched the building.
Police met the parent at his home around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Two other Stillwater schools, the middle school and junior high, were on "lock out," the district reported. Both were released from the lock out a short time later.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.