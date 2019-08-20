Despite the theft of his SUV, the spirit of goodwill descended upon Basco in the wake of tragedy. Reckard was one of 22 people killed when a gunman opened fire at the El Paso Walmart on Aug. 3. On Friday, thousands of strangers came to Reckard's funeral after Basco got the word out that he had almost no family, and he invited the public to join him in remembering his companion of 22 years.