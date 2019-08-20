"There is yet to be a study showing a benefit in a normal child to multivitamins" and other supplements, said "CBS This Morning" medical contributor Dr. David Agus. "People take them to build muscle, people take them for brain development, people take them because they think they're nutritionally deficient. Parents say, 'My child isn't eating that well, let me give them a multivitamin.' Yet there is no data to support that, and in large concentrations these pills can be harmful."