First, let's recap what's making people jittery. Most important, U.S. economic growth has fallen sharply, from over 3% in the first three months of the year to roughly 2%—a pace of expansion many economists consider the new normal following the 2008 financial crisis. The manufacturing sector looks particularly weak, and may already be in recession. And any spark the economy got last year from the Republican party's massive tax cuts is starting to dim.