OSSBA To Release Teacher Shortage Survey Results
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma State School Board Association (OSSBA) is set to release the findings of their sixth annual teacher shortage survey on Tuesday.
According to the State Department of Education, last year at this time, there were over 1,200 emergency certified teachers. This year, that number has climbed to over 1,600.
Last year the OSSBA surveyed hundreds of districts and found 57 percent of superintendents said they thought the the shortage was worse. In 2018, 66 percent of superintendents said they would be using emergency certified teachers to fill positions.
Last week State Supt. Joy Hofmeister told News 9 the problem lies in the time it takes to rebuild, with potential teachers in school for years.
She said her office has been surveying the 32,000 Oklahomans who have their teaching certificate but aren't in the classroom. The State Supt. is encouraging schools to also look there.
“Go back to the list of those who are already certified, that are no longer in the classroom. And recruit them back, pay them more, be competitive. Find ways to meet their needs,” said Hofmeister.
The State Department of Education also said only about one in three emergency certified teachers go on to get their full certification.