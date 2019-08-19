President Candidate Beto O'Rourke Wraps Oklahoma Visit With Rally At OU
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke wrapped up his two-day visit in the Sooner state with a rally near the University of Oklahoma campus. Hundreds of students and supporters waited in the sweltering heat for the candidate.
“It's like a 101 outside, it felt the same in here,” said Moriah Coysatte.
While pushing past the front doors brought little reprieve from the heat, those like Coysatte eagerly piled in, shoulder to shoulder to see O'Rourke in action.
“I wanted to see him in person, see the magic, you know?” said Coysatte.
Earlier Monday while touring the Oklahoma City National Memorial, O'Rourke emphasized the importance of his visit saying no one state was more important than the other.
“We don’t care how rural, how urban, how red, how blue you're, you’re our fellow American before you are anything else,” said O’Rourke.
That attitude resonating with several students.
“With Beto, he’s going to every community, has not writing us off, he sees us all as Americans, white, black, brown whatever,” said Muneeb Ata.
“We’re tired of being looked over as a red state, we're saying we have a voice and we are ready to fight for it,” said Javon Greer.
“The fact that it’s a Monday on OU campus and kids are flocking this place, skipping class, that is huge for our generation,” said Jakob Lavicky.
Looking around the room, Lavicky said it's encouraging to see so many young voters plugging in.
“It shows we are done with the status quo, we are tired, and are ready to get out there, physically plug ourselves in and make change,” said Lavicky.
During Monday’s rally, O'Rourke advocated for immediate action to end a culture of hate.