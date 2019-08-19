OCPD Says Teen's Viral Video On Mass Shooting Threat Not Credible
OKLAHOMA CITY - A viral video caused fear in the metro, but turns out, there was no threat at all.
In the video, a 17-year-old, who we are not identifying, claimed his father said he heard from the FBI there will be a mass shooting in the metro.
"There’s a mass shooting planned in major shopping areas in the Yukon, OKC, downtown OKC, Edmond. Just any type of those areas,” the teen claimed.
Oklahoma City police quickly determined he wasn't a threat.
"He was interviewed. His family was interviewed. As it turned out, there was no credible threat. None of the information that he was mentioning was truthful,” said MSgt. Gary Knight.
In fact, police said, he was just trying to warn people with inaccurate information
"People were seeing this and messaging us like crazy over the weekend,” MSgt. Knight said. “Our criminal intelligence unit got right on it, conducted their interviews, found exactly everyone who was involved."
At the Miller Grill in Yukon, they consider themselves to be pretty gun-friendly, but the video is all folks were talking about this weekend. Owner Jason McCormack said there's no room for the spreading of mis-information like that, especially in this day and age.
"We had a bunch of customers in here talking about is Walmart going to get shot up? Were we going to be another El Paso? People need to understand that’s the world we live in now,” said McCormack.
Police said if you do hear of a threat, don't go on social media.