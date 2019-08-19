OKCPS To Provide Free Breakfast, Lunch For Every Student
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Public School District is providing free meals to every student for the 2019-20 school year.
The district said it will once again participate in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program.
“Providing each child a nutritious and well balanced meal gives our students a better opportunity to succeed academically and athletically,” OKCPS Superintendent Sean McDaniel said. “Research has shown that students who eat breakfast and lunch on a daily basis increase their attendance, improve their behavior and perform better in school. Another great benefit of CEP is that it will change the perception of the cafeteria and make it a welcoming place for all students, regardless of their socioeconomic status.”
School Nutrition Services Department implements a program called the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), which allows the 45,000 students to have free meals for breakfast and lunch.
Families are not required to submit a meal application for this program.