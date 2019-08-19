“Providing each child a nutritious and well balanced meal gives our students a better opportunity to succeed academically and athletically,” OKCPS Superintendent Sean McDaniel said. “Research has shown that students who eat breakfast and lunch on a daily basis increase their attendance, improve their behavior and perform better in school. Another great benefit of CEP is that it will change the perception of the cafeteria and make it a welcoming place for all students, regardless of their socioeconomic status.”