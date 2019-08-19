News
Police Investigate After Body Found In Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Police are investigating Monday morning, after a body was found in Pottawatomie County.
According to authorities, the body was found at Gordon Cooper Drive and Benson Park Road just south of Shawnee.
Police said the body is possibly a hit a run victim. The Medical Examiner is examining the injuries found on the body, police said.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have been requested to respond to the scene.
This is a developing story.