News
Chickasha Police Investigate Drive-By Shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY - Chickasha Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a drive-by shooting.
According to authorities, a man was riding his bike at 9:52 p.m. Sunday near South 10th Street and West Texas Avenue, when a car pulled up next to him and he was shot in the chest.
The victim was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital. There is no word on his condition, investigators said.
There is currently no suspect description.
This is an active investigation.
Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.