Plans In The Works To Bring A Grocery Store Back To Northeast Oklahoma City
Residents in northeast Oklahoma City said they are cautiously optimistic after the owners of the recently closed Super Saver grocery store said they’re bringing a new store to the area in coming months.
Hank and Susan Binkowski made the announcement with Ebenezer Baptist Church Pastor Derrick Scobey in a Facebook video.
“It’s going to be called Uptown Grocery Company,” Hank said. “You’ll have great meat and produce there. Nobody will be disappointed with the offerings of this store.”
Pastor Scobey explained the circumstances of the Binkowskis leaving the store at Northeast 23rd Street and Martin Luther King Avenue saying, “They were really left with no other viable option but to close the store.”
The video showed pictures of plumbing work that Scobey said proved to be too costly.
The Super Saver had hosted a hiring fair just two weeks before closing its doors, alarming many in the area the City calls a food desert.
Shoppers will soon be able to travel a few blocks away to Uptown Grocery near Northeast 36th Street and North Kelley Avenue, in the building once occupied by a Save-A-Lot. That store closed after less than a year in the location. The Binkowskis own Uptown Grocery stores in Edmond and the Village.
The husband and wife owners said the build out for the new store will take more than 30 days, but due to the dire need, hopefully less than 90 days.