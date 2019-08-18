News
2 Suspects On-The-Run, 1 In Custody Following Warr Acres Pursuit
Authorities are searching for two suspects on-the-run after a pursuit ended in a crash Sunday in Oklahoma City.
Warr Acres Police initiated the pursuit on three suspects. They reportedly crashed on the Interstate 44 service road near I-235 and fled on foot.
Police said one suspect is in custody. The search is ongoing for the remaining two suspects.
Oklahoma City PD is assisting with the search.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for the latest updates.