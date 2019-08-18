News
Clinton PD, OSBI Investigating Shooting Death Of 8-Year-Old Boy
The Clinton Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of an 8-year-old child.
Authorities said at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Clinton PD responded to a trouble unknown call in the 1400 block of Dunn Street.
Arriving officers found the 8-year-old boy in a bedroom. Police said he was shot in the chest.
OSBI is now assisting with the ongoing investigation.
The victim’s identity has bot been released. Authorities said while the investigation is still in progress, it appears the shooting may have been a tragic accident.
This is a developing story. Additional details will be provided as they become available.