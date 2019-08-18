News
Oklahoma Man Wanted In 2 Counties Escapes Arrest, Yukon Police Searching
YUKON, Oklahoma - A man wanted in Oklahoma and Pottawatomie Counties escaped from Yukon Police custody on Sunday and now officers are trying to track him down.
According to police, officers conducted a traffic stop at which time the suspect, Sierra G. Rhodes, tried to give them false identification. YPD says once the officers confirmed Rhodes real identity the discovered that he had two active warrants and placed him under arrest.
The officers placed Rhodes into a patrol vehicle but during the roadside investigation, Rhodes managed to escape from the backseat and run away. Yukon police are now searching for Rhodes.
If you have any information on Rhodes you are asked to contact the Yukon Police Department at 405-354-2553.