911 Calls Reveal New Details in El Reno Shooting
EL RENO, Oklahoma - El Reno police are investigating a shooting that injured one man late Thursday night into Friday morning.
Several 911 calls were made to El Reno dispatchers after the shots were fired.
“Umm, I need police over here someone is over here firing guns,” said one neighbor.
But that wasn’t the only call that they received. In total, four calls came in reporting the same thing. All of the neighbors said it started with an argument, not long after they heard shots ring out. One of the callers happened to be the victim’s family member asking for someone to help.
“Ma’am, I need someone over here right ******* now,” said the family member. “It is over on Stone Glen, now!”
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 31-year-old victim with one or more gunshots as blood was visible on his arms, chest and clothing.
Medical personnel treated the man and took him to a nearby hospital. He is in stable condition.
Officials investigated the crime scene. But, as of right now no arrests have been made.
El Reno police believe they are looking for a dark four door sedan, possibly a Dodge Charger, that was seen in the area at the time of the shooting.
If you have any information you are asked to call the El Reno Police Department Tip Line at 405-295-9399.