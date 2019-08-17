Williams' role as an educator of today's animators continued on social media, where he would answer questions about technique and artistic inspiration. He recently tweeted, when asked what tools he wishes he'd had when he started in the industry, "You can do virtually anything today. The question is, what are you going to do that's generated by your talent. In my 2D world it started with drawing and I found the medium was capable of anything if I worked at it. I had what I needed."