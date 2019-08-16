GRAPHIC WARNING: TPD Releases Bodycam Video Of Fatal Suspect Shooting
TULSA, Oklahoma - News On 6 is getting a look at newly released bodycam video of a Tulsa police officer fatally shooting a suspect after a chase. The video is graphic.
At one point in the video, you can hear a police officer yell "Gun's in hand! Gun's in hand!" And one other officer yelled, "Show us your (expletive) hands! Show your hands!"
The incident happened back on June 15, when Tulsa police responded to a report of a man pistol whipping someone and firing shots near 21st and Garnett.
Once on scene, you can hear an officer in a patrol car saying, "Watch for the gun to come out, turn your bodycam on, yup everything is on, I am ready for him to draw."
Another officer's bodycam video showed the start of the chase. You can hear an officer turn on the siren. The car pulled over and someone jumped out, then the suspect took off in the car.
"Stop right there, show me your hands, hands up, he's going, he's going!" said one officer.
Body camera video showed police chasing the car for about ten minutes.
"He shot, I'm not sure if he shot somebody. I saw the gun in his hand if someone can give us the intersection and let us know the crime that we are dealing with," said one officer.
Video showed officers finding the suspect's car stopped in a yard. That's when the suspect, identified as Eric Portillo, jumped out and took off running.
Then, an officer shot Portillo.
"Frank 2-13 shots fired, he had the gun in his hand," said one officer.
Police immediately commanded Portillo to crawl and then roll toward them, before helping him.
“We are helping you bro. Try to breath slow, drop your blood pressure, what's your name?" said an officer.
Portillo died two days after the shooting.
Officer Dean Montgomery, the officer who fired the shots, had been on paid administrative leave since the shooting happened.
The District Attorney's Office would not comment on the shooting, because the investigation is still active.
News on 6 contacted the Fraternal Order of Police and the Tulsa Police Department but have not gotten a response.