“Although the Department is aware of the existence of a federal lawsuit filed today in the Western District of Oklahoma allegedly involving Commissioner Rhoades and Colonel Harrell, no official notification of that suit has occurred at this time. We remain committed to the stance of transparency and accountability we have taken since the investigation began that led to a criminal indictment of Mr. German for blackmail and his retirement from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol pursuant to a plea agreement with the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office in exchange for a dismissal of the pending felony count against him.

Once the suit is properly served and reviewed by counsel for the affected parties, appropriate legal action will be undertaken to address any allegations against individual Patrol members or the agency as a whole swiftly and definitively in order to minimize any unnecessary impact on the positive forward movement currently underway.”