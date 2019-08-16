Presidential Candidate Beto O'Rourke To Visit Tulsa & OKC
Presidential Candidate Beto O'Rourke is planning to visit Tulsa and Oklahoma City arriving Sunday, August 18.
O'Rourke will be in Tulsa on Sunday with a town hall at Welltown Brewing. On Monday, August 19 O'Rourke will visit Black Wall Street in Tulsa's Greenwood neighborhood, which is the site of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
O'Rourke said he will also spend time at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum to honor lives lost in the Oklahoma City Bombing.
Beto has been absent from his campaign trail due to recent mass shootings, one of which in his home community of El Paso.
A press release for O'Rourke said:
Beto returned to the campaign trail on Thursday after spending nearly two weeks in his home community of El Paso following the act of terror that claimed the lives of twenty-two victims. During his visit to Oklahoma, Beto will continue speaking out and advocating for immediate action to end the culture of hate and violence in our country.
