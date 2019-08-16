“We have been investigating the situation that occurred yesterday whereas a Highland West Junior High student walked home after school due to not knowing her bus number. We have conducted interviews and pulled video to identify where the confusion occurred and how to prevent this from happening in the future.

The student did seek help at the end of the school day from an employee. However, she did not receive the information needed and then walked home. There were other students in the office who also forgot their bus number, they received the information needed and rode their bus home. Forgetting bus numbers and other information is not abnormal for the first days of school. Highland West intentionally delayed all bus routes by 10-15 minutes yesterday to help students with first day bus numbers/route uncertainty.

Our students and staff are all adjusting to school-day routines, which can be confusing and hectic at times. Ultimately, we provide transportation as a service for the safety of our students and continuously seek ways for improvement. Modifications were made this afternoon to help inform all students of their bus number.”