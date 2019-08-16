OSU Explains Research Collaboration With Purdue Pharma
STILLWATER - Thursday, officials announced OSU Medicine is collaborating with Purdue Pharma to receive data.
“It really is an opportunity to make a difference with something that really will not be produced again in the future,” President of the OSU Center for Health Sciences Dr. Kayse Shrum said.
This isn't OSU's first interaction with Purdue Pharma.
As part of the company's settlement with the state earlier this year, $200 million endowed to the National Center for Wellness and Recovery at OSU.
That endowment helped Purdue avoid a trial.
Shrum said the data received from Purdue will allow OSU researchers to draw their own conclusions.
“It is genetic material, genetic data and medical data on many, many people who have participated in clinical trials,” Shrum said.
News 9 reached out to local advocate Gail Box to see what she thought about the pharmaceutical company sharing information with a center for fighting addiction.
Gail lost her own son, Austin Box, to an overdose years ago.
“If the research that they provide to OSU’s National Center for Wellness and Recovery saves lives, then we certainly support that collaboration,” said Box.