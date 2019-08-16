Red Dirt Diaries: OKC Auctioneer Wins International Competition
Oklahoma is proving to be home to some of the best fast talkers around -- auctioneers. News 9's Karl Torp met one award winning "up-seller" who credits her unique talent with showmanship she learned long ago.
Morgan Hopson started playing the violin when she was just two years old.
“She would drive me 75 miles one way, three to four times a week” said Hopson about her mom.
Hopson performed on stage and in front of large crowds.
“I think it’s all about how you manage your nerves,” said Hopson, who would go on to earn a music scholarship to TCU.
Today those lessons and dedication ring true for Hopson as an auctioneer.
She is now an auctioneer and marketing specialist for Buford Resources Real Estate and Auction in Oklahoma City.
“I think we are all great marketeers as auctioneers,” added Hopson.
For the past three years, Hopson has competed at the National Auctioneers Association’s International Auctioneer Championship.
She’d placed second and third in the past. But this year, Hopson took home the title from New Orleans, LA.
“It’s really special,” said Hopson, who will serve as an auctioneer ambassador for the next year.
She’ll take part in a number of events, including an auction for children at St. Jude Hospital in Memphis.
This year, Hopson was also the auctioneer for a fundraiser for her former music school her mom used to driver her to in Dallas.
“Don't be afraid to be vulnerable, and don't be afraid of putting yourself out there,” advised Hopson for anyone speaking or performing in front of a large crowds.