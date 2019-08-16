"The growing global call for organizations to take seriously their responsibilities for halting climate change is impossible to ignore," Corner said.

According to a news release, Goldsmiths currently emits around 3.7m Kg of carbon emissions each year. It plans to be carbon neutral within the next six years.

"Declaring a climate emergency cannot be empty words," Corner said. "I truly believe we face a defining moment in global history and Goldsmiths now stands shoulder to shoulder with other organizations willing to call the alarm and take urgent action to cut carbon use."

A recent United Nations scientific report finds human-caused climate change is making food more expensive, scarcer and even less nutritious. The No. 1 way consumers can contribute to solving this problem? Switching to a plant-based diet.

The UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says agriculture, forestry and other land uses produce nearly half of the world's methane emissions, a greenhouse gas that also comes from cows. Eating more plant-based foods and sustainably-produced meats can change land use and mitigate climate change.

"The cycle is accelerating," said NASA climate scientist Cynthia Rosenzweig, a report co-author. "The threat of climate change affecting people's food on their dinner table is increasing."