Retired OHP Trooper Files Lawsuit Against Department Heads
Retired Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Troy German filed a civil suit against the department’s top brass, Friday.
According to the lawsuit filed in the Western District of Oklahoma, German alleges Billy ‘Rusty’ Rhoades acting as the commissioner for Department of Public Safety, and OHP Chief Michael Harrell engaged in a cheating scheme to promote another trooper.
The suit alleges the scheme was derived out of requests made by some in the Oklahoma legislature. German also claims there was widespread coverup, including a blackmail case later brought against him.
In 2018, German was accused of blackmailing state officials for a promotion.
He was indicted by the multi-county grand jury for allegedly threatening the DPS Commissioner, saying he would reveal misconduct within OHP.
The state dismissed the charge against German, just ahead of his preliminary hearing, in June 2019. Upon dismissal, the Attorney General’s Office stated the case was dropped “at the request of OHP”.
The dismissal also came after Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater was subpoenaed to testify as a defense witness. Prater was expected to testify about a conversation he had with Rhoades regarding the potential for prosecuting the blackmailing case. Criminal charges were never filed in district court.
German retired from the agency following the dismissal. His civil lawsuit further exposes possible misconduct and misappropriation of funds.
The parties named in the lawsuit could not immediately be reached for comment.
