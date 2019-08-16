News
FREE ADOPTIONS: OKC Animal Welfare Hosting ‘Clear The Shelters’ Event
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is waiving adoption fees for all of its dogs and cats to celebrate the national “Clear the Shelters” event.
The event will be held from noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, August 17 at the Animal Welfare shelter at 2811 Southeast 29th Street.
“This is a nationwide event we’re proud to have in Oklahoma City,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “We’ve been working hard to find a home for every pet in our care, and Saturday should go a long way toward helping achieve that goal.”
Animal Welfare said all adoptable animals are up-to-date on vaccinations, are microchipped and have been treated for worms and spayed or neutered.
