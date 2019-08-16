News
Edmond Construction Impacts Back To School Traffic
EDMOND, Oklahoma - The intersection at West 15th Street and North Santa Fe Avenue is under construction for the first day of school in Edmond.
The construction around this intersection was initially planned to be finished, a few days before school started. Those plans have changed and the intersection is expected to open on August 29th. Because of this, the city and Edmond Public Schools is preparing for major backups especially on Santa Fe and 15th.
The School District is urging people to leave earlier and avoid this intersection if possible. This includes using the back entrance off Santa Fe High School if your coming form the west, or using the two other entrances coming from the east off 15th. One major thing the district is emphasizing is that students who are late due to these backups, will not be penalized especially these first few mornings before school.
The school district said they will also be working hand in hand with the police department for the next few days, and that the areas around this intersection especially in the morning will see increased patrols.