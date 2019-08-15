“Just knowing this man is not going to be able to hurt anyone else is our focus. Because of course, none of this is going to bring our son back,” said Cheryl Mckenzie, Logan’s mother. “If you have a condition, a health condition, and you know it's unsafe for you to be driving…you’re on medication, or you know it's going to affect your driving ability, or possibly effect your driving ability, take a second thought before you get in that car.”