Man Accused In Crash That Killed 2 Tecumseh Teens Will Go To Trial
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Six witnesses testified at the Pottawatomie County courthouse in the case of Roger Dean Flint. He is charged with two counts of First Degree Manslaughter for the deaths of Shelby Johnson and Logan Deardorff, two Tecumseh teenagers.
The three were allegedly involved in a wreck in Shawnee, near 45th Street and Aydelotte Avenue in January.
Witnesses said that Flint was speeding when he rammed into the back of Deardorff’s Ford Mustang. Both teens were trapped inside the car, according to police.
On April 16, 2019, court documents pointed to some dangerous risks Flint took. Investigators said he was going 122 miles per hour before the crash that killed the victims.
Also, sources said Flint had a history of seizures and should not have been behind the wheel.
“Just knowing this man is not going to be able to hurt anyone else is our focus. Because of course, none of this is going to bring our son back,” said Cheryl Mckenzie, Logan’s mother. “If you have a condition, a health condition, and you know it's unsafe for you to be driving…you’re on medication, or you know it's going to affect your driving ability, or possibly effect your driving ability, take a second thought before you get in that car.”
At the time of their deaths, classmates came together and mourned their friends during a service at Tecumseh High.
Logan’s mother previously told News 9 that she is thankful for prosecutors, and for her faith in God. She hopes justice will come quickly.
The district attorney said that the Department of Public Safety failed in its monitoring of Flint.
“It shocked my conscious that it took DPS so long to take his license,” said Allan Grubb, Pott. County District Attorney. “DPS did not do a good job monitoring this individual. He has driven through approximately three buildings in the past two to three years.”
If convicted, Flint could face a sentence of four years to life in prison.
Grubb said his office has proof that Flint ignored medical concerns and continued to get behind the wheel, even though he was a risk to others.
Investigators reportedly interviewed witnesses who said Flint had a seizure days before the accident that killed the two 18-year-olds.
Grubb said that Flint was supposed to report that to DPS, but never did.
Flint and his attorneys declined comment. He is scheduled to be in court again on October 9, 2019.