News
Moore City Parks May Have Blue-Green Algae, City Officials Report
Thursday, August 15th 2019, 5:55 PM CDT
Updated:
MOORE, Oklahoma - Blue-green algae may be in some ponds within Moore city parks, officials said Thursday.
The algae is harmful to humans and animals.
The city manager asked the public to not enter the ponds or fish in the ponds.
The City of Edmond closed its dog park pond due to a bacteria linked to blue-green algae being detected in the pond.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.