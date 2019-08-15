News
Sister: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Wife, Daughter 'Safe' After Plane Crash
Thursday, August 15th 2019, 3:37 PM CDT
Updated:
Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife were on a plane Thursday afternoon that crashed in Tennessee, according to reporting from TV station WJHL.
The latest report as of 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time indicated that Earnhardt was taken to an area hospital. However, multiple early reports are that both Earnhardt and his wife, Amy, survived the crash, which happened in Elizabethton -- northeast of Johnson City and south of Bristol.
Dale's sister, Kelley, posted this tweet, confirming that everybody on board the plane survived.
This is a developing story.